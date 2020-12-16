CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Someone stealing a statue of the Virgin Mary from outside a home is caught on camera in Chicopee.
Now, the homeowners and police want help from the public to identify the suspect.
A suspect was seen on-camera walking onto the Fernando family’s property in Chicopee and stealing their statue of Mary during the early morning hours on Monday.
"Honestly, it's Christmas time and someone stole a statue of Mary, mother of God," said Kaween Fernando.
The Fernandos told Western Mass News they are in disbelief.
“I don’t understand what the motivation was behind it. I don’t understand what anybody gets behind taking it. It's a family heirloom for us,” said Kaween Fernando.
The Fernandos moved into their home in 2000. They said the statue has been a part of their family for the past two decades.
“When we came, statue came with us too, so that’s why it’s very valuable,” added Deepthi Fernando.
The Fernandos have one message for whoever has taken the statue.
“Really, if someone came and dropped it off in the middle of the night and just left it, it would be fine. Nothing else needs need to happen,” Kaween Fernando explained.
Chicopee Police told Western Mass News that the incident is under investigation and, at this time, they have no suspects.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the missing statue, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police.
