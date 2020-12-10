SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday season is upon us and that means people are getting packages delivered to their homes.
Unfortunately, thieves - sometimes called ‘porch pirates’ - are out again to snatch those packages up.
“We’re are all like looking at the footage, like she actually stole the [package]. They actually got stolen,” said Dylon Maston of Springfield.
Caught on camera: a porch pirate in the act, appearing to steal packages from a house on Buena Vista Plaza in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.
Maston told Western Mass News that the packages the suspect took were Christmas gifts for his niece, so he posted the video to his Facebook to see if anyone knew the person.
“I was like let me just share it, let me post it to see if anybody knows this person,” Maston noted.
The way these doorbell cameras work is when you walk towards them, they pick up your motion and start recording. That’s how people are able to record ‘porch pirates’ and post them online to try to identify the suspect.
“It was about 3 o’clock and like within six hours, somebody was like ‘hey,’ sending me a message, ‘hey, I know her.’ I was like ‘You know her? Tell her to bring our stuff back,’” Maston added.
However, the porch pirate didn’t stop at Maston’s house. They went across the street as the suspect is seen on Maston’s neighbor’s camera.
That neighbor told us they only got away with an envelope that just had packaging tape.
Over on Nagel Street in Indian Orchard section of the city, another person was seen swiping up packages. This time, the homeowners said they took a vacuum, rug, and knife sharpener.
A neighbor told us Amazon did send them replacement items.
Maston said for someone to do this, this time of year, is a Grinch.
“It’s just a really crappy thing to do to anybody just in that aspect…I mean I’m diabetic, so what if that was my insulin or something,” Maston explained.
Matson said his family filed a police report with the Springfield Police Department about this porch pirate. They do not know if they will take further action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.