LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police report several 'high-end' bicycles were stolen from a garage in Longmeadow Friday night.
It was all caught on camera.
Take a close look at the video. If you have any information that could help police identify the 3 individuals involved please call the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.
We're told the Breaking & Entering occurred through a window on the garage that had not been secured.
Police did not release where in town the theft occurred.
"LPD reminds residents to secure their homes, garages, and vehicles to help prevent thefts," police posted to their Facebook page Saturday afternoon.
They say if you see something suspicious to please call the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311 Ext. 0 for dispatch.
