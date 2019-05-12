HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a fire at multi-family house in Holyoke on Walnut Street and the fire department has been able to determine the cause.
Firefighters were called to the scene late Saturday night at about 10:15 p.m. The Holyoke Police Department also responded.
The two-story house is located at 238 Walnut St.
When emergency crews arrived they found fire on the second floor porch.
Captain Kevin Cavagnac tells Western Mass News flames were lapping up the exterior siding and porch roof.
He says firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.
Luckily, everyone inside the multi-family house escaped safely and no injuries were reported.
Additionally, Cavagnac confirms residents were able to return to their home.
After investigating what happened the Holyoke Fire Department determined the cause.
"The fire ...(was) caused by improper disposal of smoking materials," Cavagnac says.
No word how much damage occurred to the second floor porch area.
