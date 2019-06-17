SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are learning new information about the disappearance of Achim Bailey, the 23-year-old man whose body was pulled from the Connecticut River in March.
The Medical Examiner's office says the cause of Achim's death is still not known.
According to the Medical Examiner, this is because ninety days has passed.
There wasn't enough information or evidence to help them determine a cause of death.
Achim was last seen in January leaving from a bar in Springfield.
For three months, investigators and the public searched for him.
In March, a fisherman saw a body in the Connecticut River.
The Medical Examiner's office later confirmed it was in fact Achim.
The Medical Examiner says the case can always be reopened, but that depends on new information or testimony coming forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.