SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new details into a deadly 2018 fire in Southwick.
In a joint statement, Southwick Fire Chief Russell Anderson and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said that the cause of the fire at 13 Bugbee Road on September 29, 2018 will officially remain undetermined.
The fire claimed the lives of 29-year-old Orlando Cruz and 25-year-old Sarah Phelps.
Local and state investigators found that fire began in the basement at or above the ceiling over the electrical panel.
However, the extent of the damage to the wiring prevented authorities from getting to a more specific cause.
"Additional evidence supported an interruption in the home electrical system before the fire was discovered. Investigators believe that the fire is the result of an unspecified electrical event," the statement noted.
One other person inside the home was able to escape the fire.
