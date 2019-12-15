ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire at a multi-family home in Adams early Sunday morning.
According to Adams Fire Chief John Pansecchi, crews were called to the area of Edmunds Street around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a laundry room fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters entered the second floor of a multi-family home where they found heavy heat and fire.
They were able to vent the floor completely before attacking the fire.
Chief Pansecchi says that the four occupants that resided in the second floor apartment will have to look for other means of shelter.
One apartment sustained smoke and water damage while the other apartment only sustained smoke damage.
A total of five additional occupants that resided in the remaining apartments will have to look for temporary shelter until their residences are deemed habitable.
The American Red Cross is assisting all nine occupants.
Members of the Cheshire, North Adams, and Clarksburg Fire Departments, as well as the Adams Police and the Adams and North Ambulances, were all called in to assist.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Chief Pansecchi adds that the fire originated in the area of the dryer and the laundry room vent.
