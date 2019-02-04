SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cause of a fire that broke out inside a vacant Springfield home Monday afternoon is under investigation.
Dennis Leger, Executive Aid to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi said crews responded to the home on 125 Spikenard Circle just before 5 p.m.
Leger said the fire was confined to the basement and was quickly extinguished.
No one was hurt, and the fire caused under $10,000 in damage.
