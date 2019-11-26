CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cause of a house fire on Springfield Street in Chicopee Tuesday afternoon has been determined.
Firefighters were called to the scene at around 1 p.m.
When firefighters arrived we're told there were flames on the outside of the home.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told us the road was closed near 627 Springfield Street while crews worked to put out the fire.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported and everyone was able to make it out safe.
Captain Benjamin Turnberg with the Chicopee Fire Department confirms with Western Mass News that a cigarette that was not properly disposed of, caused the fire to start.
This was on the second floor balcony of the house.
The estimated amount of damage the fire caused was not immediately available.
