HILLSBORO, OR (WGGB/WSHM) -- CBD products are becoming more and more popular.
They're being sold in stores all over.
But one Oregon woman who uses CBD products has a warning for others...especially those looking for a job.
CBD products have limited amounts of THC and aren't supposed to get you high, but could it still cost you a job? If you ask Suzan Chandler she says yes.
"I learned that the hard way," Chandler said.
Chandler, a nurse practitioner from Hillsboro, Oregon said she was up for a new job at local urgent care.
The final step was a urine drug test.
"Shock of all shocks that it tested positive," Chandler explained.
Chandler said she had been taking some hemp protein and CDB oil for its calming effects.
She said she never touched marijuana, even though her test came back positive for THC.
"So, my position was rescinded," Chandler explained.
When asked what went through her mind afterward...
"Tears. I never thought, I never used a product knowingly with THC, I wouldn't," Chandler said.
Renee Barnes, co-owner of the Portland store CBD-Lish said it's important for consumers to shop at places where they can get educated and read the labels.
"If they're looking for a tincture then we normally talk to them about full-spectrum versus broad-spectrum," Barnes said.
She said a label that reads full spectrum means it contains THC, although legally it can't contain more than 0.3%.
The broad spectrum contains no THC, according to Barnes.
"I think I gave one of our customers and it was a broad spectrum, it wasn't a full spectrum and he was a school bus driver and so we didn't want him to start taking it and fail his drug test," Barnes noted.
Barnes said taking a full spectrum doesn't mean you will fail a test. But without knowing how your body processes the product, she said it's safer to stay away from depending on your line of work.
"We've had firemen, we've had policemen, we've had people doing jobs that are very, you know, essential that they don't, and you know we'll talk to them about it,' Barnes explained.
As for Chandler, she doesn't blame the employer who took back their offer.
"We get drug screened for a reason and those are good reasons. They just have to treat all the employees that test positive the same," Chandler noted.
But Chandler said she does want to warn others.
"Our family all of a sudden doesn't have my income. It's a significant income change. So, after all that wave, I decided that I wanted to make sure that other people could learn that and not have to go through what our family has," Chandler explained.
Chandler says she's done her research and now understands the difference between the broad and full spectrum.
