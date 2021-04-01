(WGGB/WSHM) -- Homebound people who signed up for a COVID-19 vaccine through the state's specialized program are starting to get their shots and it is causing some to worry whether or not they could be opening their door to a scam.
Viewers have called the Western Mass News Vaccine Authority hotline wondering what safety precautions they should take when receiving the vaccine.
Throughout the pandemic, there have been vaccine site scams, contact tracer scams, stimulus check scams, so it's not out of the question for people to be concerned about scams for those who can't leave their home to get the COVID-19 shot.
“You can’t just let anybody in your house, you know?” said Betty Hotte of Chicopee.
Hotte is signed up to receive her COVID-19 vaccine on Friday as part of the state's homebound vaccination program rolled out this week, but she wants to be sure the person she lets into her home is who they say they are.
“They said to watch out for scams because there are some out there,” Hotte added.
Depending on the city, either someone from your local board of health or a medical professional screened through the Commonwealth Care Alliance will give a homebound person their vaccine. In fact, Commonwealth Care Alliance President and CEO Christopher Palmieri told Western Mass News that a majority of cities and towns in Massachusetts are using CCA’s framework and support for their homebound.
“The individuals will call first to let them know that they’re coming. They will clearly identify themselves with their first and last name,” Palmieri explained.
Palmieri said people can double-check details of their appointment by calling (855) 462-8499.
“When they arrive, they will have a bag with a clearly marked CCA tag on the equipment bag. They can provide assurance and they can also provide ID that shows who they are,” Palmieri added.
Palmieri said all vaccinators will arrive wearing personal protective equipment and after they give the vaccine, they will dispose of the syringe in a sharps container
“The individual will stay and monitor the person receiving the vaccination for 15 minutes, not different than if they had left their home and gone to a vaccination site,” Palmieri noted.
Local law enforcement also suggested to Western Mass News that a homebound person should let a relative or friend know when they are scheduled to have the vaccine in their home. They are asking anyone who suspects a person may be misrepresenting themselves to call their local police department.
State officials said the homebound program is using the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They said the recent quality error that caused 15 million Johnson & Johnson doses to be discarded will not affect their upcoming shipment of 100,000 doses. They said future shipments are being evaluated
