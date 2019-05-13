BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This past November, Massachusetts welcomed a new side of the marijuana industry to the state: recreational sales.
Well before that, closer to legalization, the state formed the Cannabis Control Commission to oversee all things marijuana.
We're now approaching the end of fiscal year 2019, the first year with recreational marijuana sales.
"I'm pleased with where we are right now. We have sixteen retailer stores opened up. We've given out forty plus. In total, we have forty-plus licensees operating cultivators, manufacturers and so forth," Steven Hoffman, director of the Cannabis Control Commission, tells us.
A big part of giving the green light to those stores and manufacturers is the Cannabis Control Commission.
Steven Hoffman is the director there and explains the role they have in this booming industry.
"Our responsibility is to develop promulgate, and, essentially, effect the regulations for the adult use industry. Also, the medical use marijuana industry. Then, to ensure that we enforce those regulations," continued Hoffman.
Regulations, such as the amount of stores a company can operate, what goes into the marijuana, and even how it's consumed.
They've also studied the impact of crime since stores opened up.
"No data about increasing DUIs or crime. To the first question you asked me about how it's going so far, I think that's part of why I said I think it's going well. We're absolutely going to monitor that data," says Hoffman.
The Commission does not, however, make laws or set tax amounts.
"We don't have control of the number of applications we get, nor do we have control over the cities and town who have to do their own municipal processes before we authorize licenses," said Hoffman.
Which means, while they monitor sales, they do not make profit expectations for the state.
That comes through the Department of Revenue, who say in a statement to Western Mass News:
"The initial fiscal year 2019 tax revenue estimate, announced in January 2018, included $63 million in revenue from recreational marijuana."
So how close are we to those numbers? Nowhere near.
The Department of Revenue says we're just shy of $12 million, with May and June numbers still to come for this fiscal year.
Cities and towns with stores have pulled in an additional $2 million.
Northampton has NETA, the first store to open in the state.
Their mayor, David Narkewicz, tells Western Mass News, in a statement, the city has received nearly $450,000 in tax revenue, with the next quarter's collection coming at the end of June.
"The 5-year host community agreement between the store and city also includes an impact fee, due to additional expenses on the city's part with NETA's arrival."
The store agreeing to give the city 3% of their annual gross revenue in quarterly payments.
To date, Northampton has received just shy of $288,000 for this impact fee.
"I don't think the snapshot of how the industry looks today will be how it's looking like a year or two down the road," stated Hoffman.
Your marijuana delivery is here. Well, perhaps not yet, but the Commission is exploring introducing this service.
"Our model is 'Grub Hub for Marijuana'. The way we talked about it is that you'd have to have a delivery person buy from a licensed retailer, deliver it to somebody's home, and charge a service fee," says Hoffman.
While the Commission has no influence over state or local revenue numbers, Hoffman is adamant this budding industry will be blossoming when fully mature.
"If you want to talk about what it's like in 2022, I'd be much more comfortable. [I think] it's going to be a billion and half, two billion-dollar industry," added Hoffman.
