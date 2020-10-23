BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced, on Friday, that 10 people are infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria.
This outbreak occurred in Massachusetts, Florida, and New York. The 10 people infected have been hospitalized, with one death reported in Florida.
The CDC reports that through epidemiologic evidence, the reason for the outbreak is likely due to deli meat.
Officials said they interviewed the nine infected residents, who all reportedly ate Italian-style means, such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto.
The residents also reported that they purchased prepackaged deli meats and meat slices from deli counters at several different locations. But officials said a specific type of deli meat and supplier has not yet been identified.
CDC would like to inform the public that you may be at a higher risk of getting rick from Listeria if you're pregnant, aged 65 years or older, or have a weakened immune system. They also ask people to avoid eating deli meats unless heated at an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot just before serving.
You can click here to view the CDC map of each of the reported cases.
