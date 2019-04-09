(WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new concerns over a drug-resistant 'superbug' fungus that has already sickened nearly 600 people across the country including Massachusetts and Connecticut.
That fungus, Candida Auris, has hit countries like Venezuela, Spain, Britain, India, Pakistan, and South Africa in the past five years.
However, the CDC said that the fungus has also spread to 12 states in the U.S.
Nationwide, the agency said that 587 cases of Candida Auris have been found, with another 30 probable cases.
The agency noted that most of the cases in the United States have been found in the New York City area, New Jersey, and the Chicago area.
- New York - 309 confirmed cases
- Illinois - 144 confirmed cases
- New Jersey - 104 confirmed cases
In New England, seven cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts, while one case is confirmed in Connecticut.
The fungus can be resistant to drug treatment and dangerous to older and sick patients who have had invasive medical procedures.
Officials urge hand washing to reduce spread of the disease.
For more information on Candida Auris, CLICK HERE.
