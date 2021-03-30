BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker and the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spoke out about the spread of the coronavirus in Massachusetts and the potential fourth surge we're facing.
Both leaders urged people to keep up the safety measures as more variants pop up.
The CDC Director joined the governor for a COVID-19 briefing in Boston. She was asked to explain her comment about feeling impending doom about a potential fourth wave of the coronavirus.
Baker has been tracking COVID-19 in Massachusetts with new cases up to about 1,400 to 1,700 a day.
“We've continued to monitor the spread of the virus, and we've continued to update our restrictions accordingly. Massachusetts still has a mask order in place. You need to wear a face-covering when you leave your house,” Baker said.
The governor was joined on Tuesday by the Director for the CDC who grabbed headlines this week when saying the potential fourth wave of the coronavirus is giving her a feeling of impending doom.
Rochelle Walensky said it's a warning to continue safety measures.
“When I said I had a feeling of impending doom, it is sort of this feeling I've had surge after surge serving on the frontlines at Massachusetts General Hospital and recognizing that right now it's preventable. We know that it's preventable. We have the science to prevent, we know what we need to do to stop the surge, and we ask everybody to go ahead and do that,” Walensky said.
In Massachusetts, one in five people has been fully vaccinated,
and 80 percent of people over the age of 75 have gotten their first dose of the vaccine.
Walensky said the vaccines are showing progress against the variants so, the more shots in arms, the better.
“With the two doses of the mRNA vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson, the current variants that are circulating the vaccines will be effective against. However, the more virus that you have and the more variants that are circulating there is always a risk of mutation, and those mutations could potentially cause a risk against the effectiveness of the vaccine,” Walensky explained.
State residents ages 16 and older will become eligible to get the vaccine by April 19. The governor is promising to have enough doses for everyone who wants one.
