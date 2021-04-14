WASHINGTON D.C. (WGGB/WSHM) -- The CDC director addressed reports of rare but serious potential side effects of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The reports involved six cases of blood clots in women out of 6.8 million J&J vaccine doses administered.
That prompted the CDC and FDA to recommend a pause in using that vaccine.
Health officials said there's no reason to be worried about the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
According to the CDC director, that's because they work differently than the J&J vaccine.
"The AstraZeneca and Johnson, Johnson vaccines both use an adenovirus vector. These vaccines are different from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are mRNA-based vaccines. And to be very clear, these types of reactions, blood clots in combination with low platelets are not being seen with the authorized vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna," Centers For Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said there are similarities between rare cases of clotting connected to the J&J vaccine and those connected to AstraZeneca's vaccine, which has not been approved for use in the U.S.
