EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Federal health officials are releasing new information about the flu this year.
The Centers for Disease Control is urging people to get their flu shots sooner rather than later because the agency is worried about stronger strains of the virus this season.
Summer is almost over and the colder weather is slowly creeping up on us and the CDC said this is the time to get your flu shot.
Local pediatrician Dr. John Kelley agrees.
“The flu shot takes about two weeks to become effective, so this is the time to get it,” Kelley noted.
The Centers for Disease Control is seeing the flu showing up two weeks earlier than usual in other parts of the world raising red flags in the United States that it could arrive here earlier than usual too.
Kelley told Western Mass News he has already given the flu shot to many of his patients and it's definitely not too early to get the shot.
“Especially for children that are between six months of age who have never had the influenza vaccine and that’s through eight years of age need two doses of the vaccine given four weeks apart, so in order to get that second dose to get full protected in, it's important to get it now," Kelley explained.
Kelley added that influenza and the vaccine is very unpredictable, but still getting the shot is better than not getting it at all.
“The vaccine is formulated in February by a committee and they make a good educated guess as to what strains will be circulation in the United States, so they have to stick to that vaccine they pick because it takes that long to produce," Kelley noted.
According to the CDC, about eight percent of the U.S population gets the flu each season and the goal is to prevent influenza from becoming a pandemic.
“That’s the big fear to help prevent that and the way to prevent is to have people vaccinate, especially children. They are a big vector of influenza. They can spread it rapidly among the population," Kelley said.
Many health officials said it's best to ignore the myths out there and get the shot.
“It's just really important for people to understand there is absolutely no medical way to get influenza from the vaccine," Kelley said.
