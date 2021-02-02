SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new federal mask mandate is now in effect.
Anyone using public transportation must wear a mask at all times, and not any mask will do.
“It’s a must for every place you go,” Springfield resident Miguel Camacho
Camacho, a PVTA bus rider in Springfield on Tuesday, weighed in on the new national mask mandate now in effect, specifically, for public transportation. He said some people don’t wear masks properly.
“I don't tell them anything, but I know that some people do wear them wrong,” Camacho said.
For this new federal mask mandate on public transportation, you must wear a mask properly at all times. So, if your mask shows your nose, or if you pull it down during your bus ride, you could be denied service.
“There’s certain times where the bus gets so overly crowded that there’s not enough space to keep your six feet distance, and to be honest, if you don’t have your mask on how can you expect your germs to stay inside and not come out,” Springfield resident Gabrielle Ruiz said.
PVTA said all passengers are required to wear a mask riding in PVTA vehicles, at bus stops and terminals.
They also released guidance from the federal government. A mask must fit snugly, covering your nose and mouth. It has to be secured to the head with ties or ear loops, and it has to be a solid piece of material without slits.
Also under the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, PVTA won’t accept the following face coverings: scarves, ski masks, bandannas, gaiters, and shirts or sweaters pulled up over the mouth and nose.
