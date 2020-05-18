(WGGB/WSHM) -- As the state begins to reopen, the CDC has issued guidelines for the reopening of buildings after prolonged shutdowns or reduced operations.
“First thing we recommend is you flush out your system,” said Russ Mercier with Roto-Rooter.
Many businesses have been closed for extended periods of time during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, before doors open, the CDC has put out new guidelines for water systems within buildings. They said the systems should be checked to ensure everyone's safety.
Mercier told Western Mass News that the first step is flushing out your water system, including sinks and toilets.
“Flush them for about 30 mins. That will get the old stuff out and the new stuff in. It will be all disinfected,” Mercier explained.
While the water is being flushed, it is important to bring up the water’s temperature.
“You have a water heater in every facility. Those are usually set up at 120 [degrees]. You want to turn it up to about 140 degrees for a day. That way, it will kill all the bacteria that is in there,” Mercier added.
Mercier said another thing is the check for mold within buildings.
“What has happened is you may have had some wet spots and you leave and once they dry up, mold can appear in two to three days and if it’s been six weeks, it very well have spread,” Mercier explained.
In addition to flushing out your water systems, Mercier said it is also important to inspect your drainage systems for possible descaling, which is the removal of build-up inside the pipes.
“What that does is it goes in and basically scours inside of the pipe, get rids of all the scale and grease and sludge and whatever is in there,” Mercier noted.
Mercier said drainage systems are all vented, but when they are not in use, pipes can dry up and could cause build up.
The CDC recommends a building’s water system should be operated for at least 48 to 72 hours before occupants return.
