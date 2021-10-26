SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ahead of the holidays, the Center for Disease Control updated their travel guidelines for travelers coming into the United States.
“I was planning on traveling to my home country of the Dominican Republic, but it was too expensive,” said Eilleinny from Hartford, CT.
However, just in time for the holidays, COVID-19 restrictions are easing up in the U.S. and Eilleinny will finally be able to see her mom after one whole year.
“It was so sad because she had the COVID-19. It was so bad and I was not available to be there when my mom had it. Me and my sister were so sad and we wanted to go there, but my mom said ‘No, stay there. I don't want you to get infected too,’” Eilleinny explained.
The CDC recently updated their international travel guidelines for those heading to the U.S. They said those travelers must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, with limited exceptions. You must show a negative COVID-19 test result with the timing depending on your vaccination status and age and you must wear a mask over your nose and mouth in indoor areas of public transportation.
Western Mass News spoke with Lindsay Kruzlic, a travel agent from Pioneer Valley Travel, and she said people are ready to travel again.
“The world is opening up actually as soon as November 1,” Kruzlic added.
She said airports around the world will be checking for negative COVID-19 tests and vaccination cards, so delays may happen.
“It’s not just checking your passport or ID. It’s checking three to four documents if you’re going international. It could be five to six, so give yourself patience and time,” Kruzlic noted.
Kruzlic told Western Mass News that each country has their own guidelines, so it's important to check the government website before you head out to your destination.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. It’s is still coming into play everywhere you go,” Kruzlic explained.
She also said the new guidelines are in the best interest for all travelers.
“…And all we're trying to do is make sure people get to their destination comfortably and safely,” Kruzlic said.
