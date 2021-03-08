SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for people fully vaccinated allowing them to gather indoors without masks.

The loosening of restrictions has prompted more questions about what reopening will look like in the future.

Western Mass News has been hearing from a lot of viewers who have questions about what can and can't happen moving forward when it comes to gatherings or rules businesses set for customers. We brought those questions straight to a lawyer to get you answers.

“People were quite confused about what does it mean to be fully vaccinated, what can I and what can I not do,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said.

The CDC has loosened COVID-19 restrictions for people fully vaccinated allowing them to gather indoors without masks.

Western Mass News viewers have reached out wondering what restrictions will look like moving forward as vaccination efforts continue and what businesses can legally require of customers.

"Venues have nearly absolute control of who comes in and what the conditions are of their entry," Springfield attorney Jared Olanoff said.

Olanoff told Western Mass News businesses can legally ask you to show vaccination records and wear a mask even if the federal government no longer requires it in the future.

“A lot of sports venues are requiring spectators to have some proof that they are either vaccinated or that they have had a negative COVID test very recently in order to gain entry. You are required to follow the rules established by the business they are not required to let you in,” Olanoff explained.

He said while businesses have the power to set their own guidelines, it's unlikely they’ll be different than national and local mandates.

“Going forward, businesses will likely air on the side of what the state and federal government say,” Olanoff said.

Owner of Coopers Gifts in Agawam, Kate Gourde, said her business is already starting to plan for when more restrictions are loosening.

“At this point, we have no intention of asking for proof of vaccination because it’s not required, and absolutely we will continue wearing masks and asking our customers to wear masks,” Gourde said.

She said she's excited to see the new CDC guidelines in place and is looking forward not just to the impact it will have on her business but also on her family.

“We’re missing everyone. We’ve missed some big events, some weddings in the family that were very very small that we are hoping we can all celebrate together as a family. I think everyone has missed out on normal life for too long,” Gourde explained.

The state is planning to move to Phase 4 Step 1 on March 22 which will allow fans at games and indoor and outdoor venues to open.