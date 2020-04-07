SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s new information when it comes to kids and coronavirus.
The CDC said pediatric cases of COVID-19 in the United States relatively few children are hospitalized and fewer children than adults experience severe symptoms.
The CDC report indicates that pediatric coronavirus cases so far are generally less severe than cases in adults.
“In this case with kids, particularly under 18 and younger, while certain kids may be at-risk because of other chronic illnesses, the vast majority of children that get the disease have a mild illness. They seem to be hospitalized at lower percentages than the adults and they seem to not have as severe cases as adults do,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center
Roose told Western Mass News that is not to say that children cannot be severely affected by the virus. The CDC reports three deaths.
“When we look at the data and what’s important to recognize about this is that anyone can acquire the novel coronavirus and can be a vector,” Roose noted.
However, the CDC found that pediatric cases, right now, account for just under two percent of confirmed cases and by and large, the majority of children – age 18 and younger - experience different symptoms than adults.
“Most of the kids that ended up testing positive did have fever, shortness of breath, and cough. They may not have it at the same percentages as adults and they may have experienced other symptoms as well like muscle aches and stomach aches, but by in large, about 75% of the kids did have one of those three major symptoms.
Right now, researchers aren't exactly sure why many children appear to be affected differently, but Roose and the CDC said social distancing and things like hand washing are still critical for every age, with the exception of little ones wearing a face covering.
“There is one important distinction. It is not recommended that youth, particularly under the age of two. It could present some dangers if they're not able to self-regulate or ensure that they can get oxygen and breath properly,” Roose explained.
