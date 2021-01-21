CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Next week, a new international travel policy is set to take effect nationwide.
The CDC issued an order requiring all passengers traveling into the U.S. from other countries to present a negative COVID-19 test to enter.
Western Mass News spoke to a local travel agent on what this change will mean for anyone looking to travel.
When it comes to travel guidelines in the pandemic, another change is on the way.
The president of Doyle Travel in Chicopee, Denise Nowak, told Western Mass News the latest change is set to begin on Tuesday, January 26, and targeted at the International Travel Market.
"This came on so quickly! Some people are leaving today that don’t get home until January 26. They are like, 'Oh my gosh! What am I going to do?'"
This new rule from the CDC requires passengers arriving in the U.S. from approved foreign countries, even American citizens, to test negative for COVID-19 up to 72 hours before boarding their flight.
"Make sure to be tested with the viral test, which is the NAAT or the antigen test," Nowak said.
But as far as how someone will get this test in a foreign country, what if the individual's American insurance won't cover it?
"Let’s say, for instance, you’re going to Mexico. Most of the hotels are going to test you from the resort you were in with no charge," she explained. "My suggestion to people who booked their reservations at certain hotels and resorts, call that resort and see what their rules are, and see if they have COVID-19 testing, or are you going to have to have it done in a hospital, in a foreign country?"
Western Mass News also wanted to know what would happen if someone does test positive.
"If you get a positive test, most resorts are allowing you to stay there free of charge up to seven days," she added.
This latest announcement is to promote travel, but according to the CDC, this change is an effort to stop the spread of the fast-moving new variant of the coronavirus in other countries.
"It is deterring people from traveling, unfortunately," she said. "We were having people start to come back, and then this came up."
Western Mass News also reached out to Bradley International Airport on how this will impact them, and they said the change will be handled 100 percent through the airlines and will not impact their on-site testing program.
Western Mass News also wanted to know if proof of vaccination could substitute for a negative COVID-19 test.
"No, it cannot. Whether you’re vaccinated two times like you need to be vaccinated, it does not matter," Nowak explained. "You still have to have that negative COVID-19 test."
As of now, she said the only way to forgo the test is if someone shows proof of recovery within 90 days, and as far as if that rule will ever change, she said it's too early to tell.
"I am hoping that it’s going to change," she added. "I don’t know that it is, and I don’t know how long this is going to last."
