SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A change to the definition of a "close contact" when it comes to COVID-19, which is coming out of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Now there’s concern it could change the number of people contact tracers need to track down after a positive case is discovered.
The CDC issued this change after a COVID-19 case in New England didn’t follow the usual guidelines for coming into close contact with an infected person.
By now, we know that COVID-19 spreads primarily through droplets shed from the mouth and nose, which is why wearing a face covering is encouraged. But keeping a distance is vital too.
A doctor with Baystate Medical Center told Western Mass News health officials like those with the CDC are monitoring how long it takes for the novel virus to make the jump from one person to another, known as a "close contact."
“If you look at the studies come out over the past two maybe three months, they show that in poorly ventilated areas, the virus can linger a little bit longer," said Dr. Esteban Delpilar, attending physician for infectious diseases at Baystate Medical Center.
The old CDC guidance said that coming within six feet of an infected person for fifteen consecutive minutes or more made you a close contact. The CDC changed that when an infection in a Vermont jail happened in a series of shorter, non-consecutive exposures.
“This individual did not meet the official CDC definition for close contact," said Natalie Kwit, Vermont's outbreak prevention response official.
Western mass news spoke with Kwit, who studied this jail infection.
She said in August, a correctional officer caught COVID-19 from infected inmates, and also, his exposures were 22 brief instances.
"Taking out soiled laundry, letting incarcerated persons out of their cells for recreational time," Kwit explained.
Adding up to 17 minutes in total.
Kwit told Western Mass News the officer wore a mask the whole time, but the incarcerated people only covered their faces part of the time. The guard’s catching of the virus caused Vermont state health officials to warn the CDC.
"We thought other jurisdictions should know. We should share this with them because it might affect contact tracing," she explained.
Now, you can be labeled a "close contact," if you've spent fifteen minutes or more with an infected person within 24 hours. That could be three five-minute conversations with an office coworker or student in a school throughout the day.
But Delpilar added that as far as contact tracing goes, they ask a few more questions before totaling up minutes.
"We don’t necessarily focus on how much time the patient spent with the positive person, but rather what was the nature of the contact," he explained.
Delpilar told us private gatherings, lack of mask-wearing are two factors that raise concern.
"Then you kind of get into how long were they, kind of, hanging out together," he noted.
Still, he hopes the new guidance will encourage people to know the risk every time they come within six-feet of another person.
"I do think it’ll make people a little bit more conscientious about the choices that they make," Delpilar said.
If you've been identified as a "close contact," the CDC recommends quarantining for a period of 14-days.
