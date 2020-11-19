SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging anyone planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday to reconsider.
On Thursday, the agency updated their holiday travel guidance.
Will the CDC’s new guidance stop you from traveling for Thanksgiving?
Last year, more than a million people in Massachusetts packed up in their cars and traveled for Thanksgiving.
This year, however, the CDC is hoping to see fewer cars on the road and, hopefully, less spread of COVID-19.
Health officials today updated their guidance and urged people to only gather with those they live with.
If you’re not sure whether you should cancel plans, the CDC put out a checklist of questions to ask:
- Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?
- Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination? Check CDC’s COVID Data Tracker for the latest number of cases.
- Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19? To find out, check state and local public health department websites.
- Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers? Check state and local requirements before you travel.
- During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?
- Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult?
- Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?
Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he is surprised by the number of people getting COVID-19 tests this week because they plan to travel for the holiday.
“It's pretty clear, based on those lines, that a lot of people are going to travel over the holidays and there's not much, at this point, that we can do other than say we don't think that's a great idea,” Baker said.
The CDC recommended that if you do plan to travel for the holidays that you should get a flu shot and wear a mask whenever you are around people who don’t live with you.
