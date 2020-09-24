(WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving is usually a time when families gather around the dinner table to give thanks and celebrate.
However, this year may look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The more people you have in a closed, in crowded space, the more likely you are to encourage the transmission of COVID,” said UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton.
The CDC announced guidelines on low, moderate, and high risk activities for the upcoming holiday.
Staying home is the best way to protect yourself but if you plan to travel or celebrate in large groups, here are some risk factors to keep in mind.
The CDC states lower risk activities include:
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household.
- Delivering food to family members in a way that doesn't involved contact.
- Having a virtual dinner with friends or family.
- Shopping online rather than in person.
- Watching sports events and parades from home.
Hamilton said spending the holiday with family within your household is considered low risk because these are individuals you see on a regular basis and it forms what she calls a bubble.
“This reduces your chances of COVID because you are not introducing other people into the grouping,” Hamilton explained.
Some of the moderate risk activities include:
- Having small outdoor dinner with family and friends from your community
- Visiting pumpkin patches while maintaining social distance.
- Attending small outdoor sports event with safety precautions.
The late fall and winter months in New England can be pretty chilly, but Hamitlon said if the weather does permit, having an outdoor dinner reduces the spread of COVID-19.
“When you are outside, there is a lot more air flow and so you have, with all this fresh air going, it has the ability to move air droplets that contain COVID more quickly than if you’re inside,” Hamilton noted.
Some of the higher risk activities include:
- Going shopping in crowded stores
- Attending crowded parades or large gatherings with people outside of your household.
- Hamilton said going shopping on Black Friday or hosting large parties for Thanksgiving is the perfect storm to spread COVID-19.
“Again, you’re in a store, the airflow is not going to be great, and there's going to be a lot of other people around. Masks are very good at helping slow the transmission of COVID, they are not perfect,” Hamilton said.
If you’re traveling, or plan to have relatives from out-of-state over, it's important to keep in mind how this could spread the virus.
“And then you’re going to take a large number of people and stuff them into your house or some type of restaurant or banquet hall and they’re all going to be eating, drinking, or talking which again are activities that can spread COVID,” Hamilton added.
