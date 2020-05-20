SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The CDC released new federal guidelines for schools to resume learning in classrooms this fall.
It outlines a series of steps for school officials to take as long as the spread of COVID-19 is low. These are recommended guidelines for school departments and the state to look over and determine if they will be used in Massachusetts.
Back to school could look a whole lot different this fall with practices like social distancing being enforced due to the coronavirus.
The Center for Disease Control released new guidelines for school districts that have recorded low cases of the coronavirus in a three-step process.
This is what a school day could look like if school officials and the state decide to follow the guidelines.
Under the proposal, schools could have staggered drop off times, limiting in-person contact.
For students on the bus, it’s recommended they sit one person per seat or every other row.
A big focus is on healthy hygiene.
Schools are recommended to be stocked with soap and hand sanitizer.
Busses and schools are recommended to be thoroughly cleaned.
Plastered to the walls, the CDC suggests posters that show how to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The CDC is encouraging teachers and older students to wear face coverings.
Under the guidelines, students won’t be going on school field trips.
In the classroom, desks are recommended to be six feet apart.
When the bell rings for lunch, the CDC advises meals should be served in the classroom.
According to the CDC, some amount of community mitigation is needed across all three steps until a vaccine or a therapeutic drug becomes available.
Under the guidance, if someone in the school comes down with the coronavirus, buildings could close for one or two days for cleaning.
