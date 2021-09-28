SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The CDC's Director provided some guidance for trick-or-treating this year.
The big question: Will your children be able to head out safely this Halloween?
Mixed emotions from parents on whether to allow their children to trick-or-treat this Halloween, after CDC Director Rochelle Walensky issued new guidelines this week.
Walensky said the activity is safe to do so if done outdoors. She said it is important for parents to limit crowds. She advised against going to a crowded Halloween party, saying that children should be able to go trick-or-treating in small groups.
Samantha Sikes told Western Mass News that she will be taking her 4-year-old son trick or treating this year.
“He has to get back to the way things were. I believe that we have been vaccinated for six to eight months now. My children are small. After a while, we do need to get back to regular life. We will be going trick or treating this year,” said Sikes.
But Mirna Vega is hesitant to take her grandchildren trick or treating.
"It is not safe out there. There’s lots of COVID going on. There’s a lot of people not taking care of themselves or not following protocols. It is better to stay in. I rather have my grandkids safe than sorry," said Vega.
Mary Salamon, a local nurse, however, said if children are following safety protocols, it should be ok to go trick-or-treating.
“I believe children should be able to go trick-or-treating this year as long as they are wearing a mask and that parents use using good judgment where they go and whose houses they are going to," said Salamon.
In 2020, the city of Springfield, Chicopee and the Town of Longmeadow did not allow trick-or-treating. On Tuesday Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told us he believes some trick-or-treating can occur in the city, but he wants to consult first with the city’s commissioner of health and human services Helen Caulton-Harris.
"I think that something is able to go through, but we will probably put out some health protocols...I think there is some leeway the CDC gave. We just want people to be careful and I think again commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I issue some guidelines and/or public health protocols that families and children should be aware of," said Mayor Sarno.
During Halloween last year, the CDC issued slightly stricter guidance, which included everyone wearing masks while trick-or-treating.
This year, Halloween, October 31st, falls on a Sunday.
