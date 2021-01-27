AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control is in favor of students returning to the classroom if certain precautions are taken inside and out of the classroom.
In Amherst, students are currently in a remote learning plan. We spoke to parents who want their kids back in the classroom and the CDC said it's possible with certain restrictions.
“I don’t know like if it’s like really, really safe enough and I’m also really excited because I want to see my friends and teachers in school,” said Amherst fourth grader Marissa Jarrett.
Michael Jarrett, a third grader, added “…because I get to see my teachers in person instead of on the computer.”
Marissa and Michael reacted Wednesday to the latest guidance from the CDC that said students are safe to return to the classroom if they mask up and stay six feet away from their friends and teachers.
Currently, Marissa and Michael are learning remotely. As of now, their mom, Jill, prefers it that way.
“Mostly because the support that their school has given has made a challenging time much easier for us and I like them being at home because I know that they’re safe,” said Jill Jarrett.
In research reported in this week's Journal of the American Medical Association, the CDC points to data proving students can return safely to the classroom - that is if face masks are worn and students and teachers remain six feet apart.
However, things like indoor sports practices and competitions are not recommended - same with large indoor dining set-ups - because of the higher risk of transmission.
However, even with this guidance, UMass microbiology professor Dr. Erika Hamilton said not all districts will be able to reopen.
“The schools still may have to remain remote because the community transmission is so high, so there is another piece to that puzzle. It’s not just what’s happening at the schools themselves with the kids social distancing and wearing masks, but also what’s happening in the community as well,” Hamilton explained.
