SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--New COVID-19 guidance on who should be getting a booster shot right now, coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This, as the Eastfield Mall vax site began giving out the Pfizer vaccine again Tuesday.
Curative at the Eastfield Mall told us they've given out almost 100 booster shots Tuesday. We caught up with one gentleman who came here to get his shot once he heard the news he could.
“Good, I mean I think everyone should get shots anyway. We just decided to get the booster as soon as we could,” said Spike Clancy of Palmer.
Clancy came from Palmer to the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to get his third Pfizer dose. He told Western Mass News he got his second shot on March 3rd, which is more than six months ago and in line with federal health guidance.
“Well, they’re the ones with the brains. They’re the scientists and they, go by the data they have at the time. And they make the recommendations. And I'd ought to go by them,” said Clancy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention out with updated guidance, which had previously recommended the Pfizer booster shot for those who are 65 and older as well as anyone who is immunocompromised. But just added to the list, those who have high-risk jobs, including teachers, first responders, grocery store workers, manufacturing workers, and postal service workers.
Curative started administering the Pfizer vaccine at the mall on Tuesday - and plans to continue doing so every Tuesday from 1-7 p.m.
“Actually, today has been great. We’ve given almost 100 vaccines already and we have more appointments set up. And hopefully, we’ll be able to continue at this pace until everybody who wants to booster shot has been able to get one,” said Jenneke Reynolds, community relations manager for Curative Springfield.
As far as making an appointment to get your Pfizer booster shot at the Eastfield Mall, you have two options.
“A lot of people have been able to make their appointments online. it takes us about 30 seconds to make an appointment for them. Especially, if they’ve gotten either of their first shots with us already. They’re already in our system. It’s a quick process,” said Reynolds.
The Eastfield Mall Curative is giving out first and second Pfizer shots as well as the booster.
