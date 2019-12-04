WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details were released from the CDC saying Massachusetts is just one of the states showing widespread flu cases.
So what does this mean for here in western Mass?
Massachusetts is one of ten states across the U.S. that the flu is widespread.
Its that time of year again, where people are coming down with the flu.
Western Mass News spoke with Louise Cardellina, a physician assistant at Urgent Care in West Springfield.
She said in western Mass they have seen a normal amount of people with the flu.
"Well in the past three weeks we have had five at this particular office and other offices we have seen a few also. That is about average for this time of the year," Cardellina explained.
But across the state, it has been much worse.
According to the CDC, the flu is widespread in Massachusetts.
Nine other states across the country are on the list.
Including South Carolina, California, and Tennessee.
We checked in with the Medical Director, Brian Sutton at Baystate Health Urgent Care.
Sutton said this year’s flu is a little different than years past.
"We're seeing some activity, some influenza a and some influenza b which typically we see at the end of the flu season but we've seen a few cases of influenza b already this year," Sutton explained.
He advised everyone to make sure to get the flu shot.
"The best way to prevent the flu is still getting the flu vaccine it's the surest way to try to prevent getting or spreading the flu," Sutton said.
Doctors said if you have any flu-like symptoms, the time to treat is in the first 48 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.