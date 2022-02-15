SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new study out Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the impact COVID-19 vaccines have on newborn babies.
"Data has clearly shown that receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy reduce the risk for infection, severe illness, and death," said Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman.
According to a new study, the CDC said like other vaccines, such as flu and whooping cough, the COVID-19 vaccine provides protection for infants for up to the first six months of their lives. The agency added that they see the same buildup of antibodies found with the COVID-19 vaccine as they do with those other inoculations.
The study reviewed data from 20 children’s hospitals across 17 states from July 2021 to mid-January of this year. They explained that the COVID-19 vaccine resulted in a 61 percent chance that babies six months and under were less likely to be hospitalized with the virus.
They said 84 percent of those hospitalized were born to mothers who were not vaccinated against COVID-19. That number jumps to 88 percent of babies who were in intensive care at that time. There was one baby in the study who died. They said the child was born to a mother that wasn't vaccinated.
Doctors said this news comes as the number of children who are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is at its highest since the pandemic began.
"Unfortunately, vaccination of infants younger than six-months old is not currently on the horizon, highlighting why vaccination during pregnancy is so important to these young infants," Meaney-Delman added.
As for when pregnant women should get vaccinated or boosted, the CDC said it appears the closer to the due date, the better.
“If you look at the antibody data, the higher antibody closer to delivery would theoretically lead to higher levels of protection to the baby as the antibody gets transferred from mother to baby," said Dr. Manish Patel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.