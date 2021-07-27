SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Surging COVID-19 cases and low vaccination rates nationwide is prompting a reversal from federal health officials on masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors in public places.
The CDC recommends this for areas where the transmission rate is substantial or high which usually involves large populations of unvaccinated people.
They also recommend this for schools and say all people in K-12 schools this fall should wear masks, including students regardless of community transmission rates.
They say communities should continue to push vaccination efforts in order to stop a strain from mutating that could evade vaccines altogether.
How could this recommendation affect us locally?
Large unvaccinated populations are at the heart of the CDC’s recommendation.
While Hampden County is not yet considered a substantial or high transmission zone, Springfield city officials are concerned about the lower vaccination rates.
“If we’re doing your eyebrows or cutting your bangs or washing your hair, we’re standing right over you,” Dames Beautique Owner and Master Stylist Giselle Cabrera said.
Cabrera continues to require masks for her customers and workers at her salon in Chicopee despite the mandate being lifted for vaccinated Massachusetts residents.
“I get some clients that say I thought we could be done with these already,” Cabrera said.
The CDC recommends people who are vaccinated wear a mask indoors in regions where the cases are spreading fast.
“Last week, our cases increased by 46 percent,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-Harris is concerned Springfield could become one of those places.
“We are 43.6 percent as far as our vaccination rate is concerned, which is 19 percent below what the state average is,” Caulton-Harris said.
She said Springfield may have to reconsider a municipal mask order to protect the vaccinated from breakthrough infections which she says are...
“Not as bad in terms of hospitalizations, but certainly the transmission rate is high,” Caulton-Harris explained.
“What if there’s a really big surge, and what if my child has to be in the hospital?” Cabrera said.
Cabrera is afraid of getting a breakthrough infection that could spread to her kids who are under 12 and unable to be vaccinated.
“The kids are the ones that are most prone, especially with back to school coming right around the corner,” Cabrera added.
The CDC is now recommending everyone wear a mask in school regardless of their vaccination status. Western Mass News has reached out to state education officials to see if this will change their initial plan to abandon masks this fall, but no word yet.
“Children don’t have the opportunity, and they don’t really have voices,” Cabrera said.
The CDC also offering sharp rebuke for people who have the ability to get vaccinated but chose not to, saying this moment in the pandemic could have been avoided if the vaccination rates countrywide were higher.
