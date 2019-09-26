SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Get your flu shot by Halloween. That is the message today from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Now that all the numbers are in, the CDC on Thursday announced just how widespread the flu was last season and what the upcoming season looks like for the U.S.
The CDC said parents are doing a record job in getting their kids vaccinated. That's the good news.
The bad news is that last season less then half of adults got theirs, so the CDC is launching a new campaign to make sure more Americans get the flu shot.
Along with costumes and carving pumpkins, the CDC wants everyone to get their flu shot by Halloween. Today, the agency officially kicks off it's 2019-2020 flu vaccination campaign, saying this year's vaccines have been updated to be a better match for the particular influenza viruses circulating in other parts of the world - generally an indicator of what we'll see here.
"Looking at what's happening in Australia, this has the potential to be another severe season for the flu," said Dr. John O'Reilly with Baystate Medical Center.
The numbers are in from last season and here's how the CDC said it stacks up:
Two years ago was the most severe in a decade for the flu.
Last year was ranked moderate, but broke records for duration - 21-weeks - and doses distributed: 169-million.
Last year, less than half of adults got the vaccine, 45 percent, but a record 63 percent of children six months to 17 years old got the shot.
"What happened as well last year is the number of pediatric deaths dramatically declined. Some of that is the type of influenza, but again, some of it vaccinating these kids to prevent death and mortality," O'Reilly noted.
O'Reilly told Western Mass News that also new this year is an improved nasal mist option for kids.
"A couple years ago, we were finding that the nasal vaccine was really no more effective than a placebo. Now, they've changed it. They've gotten more of the antigens and protection into that, so that now when the kids get it in their nose, their immune system can recognize the flu and fight it off," O'Reilly added.
The CDC is urging everyone six months and older to get their shot. There should be plenty to go around. They project 169 million doses will be rolled out all across the U.S.
In Massachusetts, O'Reilly said word from the state's Department of Public Health is that if they don't already, all doctors offices should have the flu vaccine by Friday or Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.