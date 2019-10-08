SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass. Department of Public Health announced Monday that a Hampshire County woman in her 60's is the first to die in the state from vaping-related illness.
The CDC said that vaping-associated lung injury deaths are higher among women and older people.
The CDC also noted that while the majority of cases of vaping-related injuries are in men, more deaths are reported in women.
Baystate Medical Center said it's something they are looking into as vaping-related health cases continue to rise across the country.
"One thing that's happened over the last six months is we are more aware that vaping is a thing that can lead to substantial lung injury," said Dr. Mark Tidswell at Baystate Medical Center.
Tidswell said vaping has become a necessary conversation with all of their patients.
"One of the reasons that the number of cases is just ballooning is that physicians, nurses, people in health care are asking the question more often 'Do you vape?' Traditionally, we ask 'Do you smoke? Do you drink?' etc.," Tidswell added.
As of October 1, more than 1,000 lung injury cases associated with the use of vaping products or e-cigarettes have been reported to the CDC from 48 states and one U.S. territory.
On monday, state health officials announced the first vaping-related death in the state, bringing the total number of deaths across the country to 19.
The CDC said more vaping-associated deaths have been reported in women, while more men have suffered vaping-related injury.
Tidswell told Western Mass News it's still to early to explain why.
"Right now, I think two-thirds of the people who have been affected by the illness are men and two-thirds are between 18-34 roughly. There was this report that older women seem to be more likely to die from this. I think it's probably too early to say it's definitely risk factor. It may effect older people more than younger people. It doesn't mean it's safe for one group or more harmful for the other. Generally, I think we're at a point where we don't really know who it effects with such small numbers involved," Tidswell said.
Tidswell said in the last month, he has heard of three vaping-related cases at the hospital.
