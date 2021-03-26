SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Virtual learning could pose as a serious risk for the mental health and wellness of children, according to a new study published Thursday by the CDC.
Many of our viewers at home have seen their children learn virtually over the last year and they may have already noticed their kids struggling, but what should you do?
We're getting answers from a local doctor.
“A lot of the kids I'm seeing are feeling lonely, cut off,” said Dr. Bruce Waslick, chief of child psychiatry at Baystate Medical Center.
In a new study published Thursday by the CDC, recent surveys show parents whose children received both full virtual instruction or a combination of virtual and in-person instruction were more likely to report an increased risk of child wellbeing.
“We're seeing issues related to anxiety, depression, learning problems,” Waslick added.
Waslick said social isolation is leading to mental health issues in children, affecting all learning levels.
“Some kids who function very well in school in a structured environment are struggling with the remote learning,” Waslick explained.
Researchers in the study surveyed parents with children ages 5 to 12. It’s a group Waslick said is most at risk not just educationally, but mentally.
“I'm very worried about the younger kids…Being together with other kids, learning to respect others boundaries, learning how to function in a classroom,” Waslick noted.
So what should parents do?
“There's no one plan that's going to fit everyone perfectly,” Waslick said.
He said keep a close eye on your children, make sure you are openly communicating with them, and seek support for your child if you know their needs aren't being met.
“I think some kids are going to welcome it openly and it's going to improve their mental health and there's another group of kids, it will be stressful for especially kids prone to anxiety and or social difficulties,” Waslick noted.
He said if you're concerned talk with your child's pediatrician, you can also have their mental health evaluated and get them the right care if they need it.
