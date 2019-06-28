SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Federal officials are warning consumers that they are investigating a Salmonella outbreak likely tied to whole, fresh papayas from Mexico
The CDC said that epidemiological evidence and early product distribution indicates that the papayas - sold in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania - are a "likely source of this outbreak."
So far, 62 people across eight states have become infected with the particular strain of Salmonella. Five of those illnesses have been reported in Massachusetts.
The ages of those impacted range from 1 to 86 years old, with a median age of 60.
Of all those that have fallen ill, 33 people had to be hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
The CDC added that illnesses began between January 14, 2019 and Jun 8, 2019 with most occurring since April 2019.
Full breakdown of reported illnesses, as of June 28:
|Connecticut
|14
|Florida
|1
|Massachusetts
|5
|New Jersey
|12
|New York
|24
|Pennsylvania
|4
|Rhode Island
|1
|Texas
|1
|TOTAL
|62
Officials said that those infected with Salmonella develop fever, diarrhea, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed and that the illness usually lasts four to seven days. They added that most people will recover without treatment
However, for some, the illness may be so severe that hospitalization is needed. Those younger than five years old, adults 65 years old or older, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.
If you do become sick, you are urged to:
- Talk to your healthcare provider.
- Write down what you ate in the week before you started to get sick.
- Report your illness to the health department.
- Assist public health investigators by answering questions about your illness.
"Consumers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island should not eat whole, fresh papayas imported from Mexico until we learn more about this outbreak," the CDC said in a statement.
Consumers are urged to not eat fruit salad and mixes that include papayas from Mexico. In addition, if you are not sure where your papaya originated, you are encouraged to check with the retailer from which you purchased it. "When in doubt, don’t eat the papaya. Throw it out," the CDC added.
The FDA is advising importers, distributors, suppliers, restaurants, and other food service providers in all states to hold their whole, fresh papayas imported from Mexico.
The agency's investigation remains ongoing.
