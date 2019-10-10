SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a warning tonight about a certain Halloween accessory when it comes to the safety of your eyes.
If you want the red-eye look of a vampire, or the blue eyes of Elsa from Frozen, the CDC is advising against using decorative contact lenses without a valid prescription.
The effect can be pretty cool, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said unless you get them from - or checked out by a professional - skip the colored contacts this Halloween.
Halloween is coming up fast. As you put together costumes for you or your kids, the CDC said wearing decorative contact lenses without a valid prescription can cause serious harm to your eyes, haunting you long after October 31.
"If you don't know what you're doing, you could be allergic to the material and have no idea, end up with a red eye, deep irritation, and quite simply, infection," said Stephen Davis with MyEyeDr. of Springfield
Davis is a licensed optician. We asked him to look at a pair of vampire red decorative contacts we purchased locally.
"This particular lens looks like it's well regulated," Davis added.
However, looks, Davis said, can be deceiving. He told Western Mass News that it's never a good idea to put a foreign object into your eye unless first, the health of your eyes are verified.
"Just throw something in, I mean, this is a foreign object being thrown into your eye, and that's never a good idea at all," Davis noted.
The CDC said decorative lenses could scratch the outer layer of the eye or create an ulcer - an open sore - on the cornea. The result can be scarring, infection, and permanent vision reduction or loss.
"There's just so many other things that go into it other than the contact lens itself. There's handling, wear and tear. The most common problem with contact lens wear is infection due to improper care," Davis said.
Davis said there are some legit colored lenses on the market, but always check with your eye professional first and when in doubt, "Just don't. It's not worth it to come in runner-up at a contest somewhere for your costume. 'Oh darn it, you lost it because your eyes weren't red.' I don't think that's going to be the winner."
The American Academy of Ophthalmology is also warning about over-the-counter decorative lenses after a study found several varieties tested positive for chlorine and other harmful chemicals.
