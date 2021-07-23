CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is ending next week. The moratorium has protected people against evictions amid the pandemic.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what this means for renters, especially pet owners.
One Chicopee resident we spoke with has to be out of her home at the end of August. The breed of her dog is making finding housing a bit harder.
"Where we live now the house is being sold, and we have to be out by August 31st," said Chicopee resident Desiree Roda.
Roda and her boyfriend are on the hunt for a home.
"I have been looking at apartments and complexes and also private landlords for a few months now," said Roda.
They live with their dog Bella. Because she's a boxer pitbull mix, she's having trouble finding housing that will allow that breed.
"So we're having a little bit of a struggle and obviously, I have just over a month now to find a new home for our family," said Roda.
This all coming as the CDC's eviction moratorium expires next week.
Western Mass News spoke with Charlene Dickerson with Springfield No One Leaves, an organization that helps people through these situations.
"Some places don't take the cats, some places don't take the dogs. That is really hard. And the homeowners, they don't want to give up their pet, that's the only thing that they got," said Dickerson.
But bringing Bella to a shelter isn't an option Roda wants to consider.
"I would be beyond devastated. She's my baby and I love her very much and she been a part of my family...I just wish the people of Chicopee and South Hadley and the surrounding towns would understand to please maybe give me a call and just to be able to move on to a new home," said Roda.
A heartbreaking situation for Roda and her family. Dickerson said once the moratorium is lifted, options to help are slim.
"They can only do so much. Because once that's lifted, theres nothing anyone can do. So the only thing you can see that these people are going to be doing is living in the streets or going to homeless shelters, which homeless shelters are kind of full right now," said Dickerson.
Roda's even searching for a home down the coast in Florida where her mother lives and still no luck.
So I'm hoping maybe a homeowner in this area hears my story and maybe will give me a call and offer up even if it's a temporary, even if it's the six-month stay, just something so that way I can stay together with her," said Roda.
Anyone interested in seeking help from Springfield No One Leaves can head to their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.