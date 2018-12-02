SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah began Sunday evening at sundown.
Hanukkah is the Jewish word for dedication and is often called the Festival of Lights.
The holiday lasts eight nights, each night marked by the lighting of the Menorah.
Hanukkah celebrations began in western Mass Sunday night.
In addition to lighting the largest Menorah in western Mass at the Jewish Community Center's First Light event, there was a live concert, family activities, and much more.
Proceeds from the event went towards the Baystate Children's Hospital and Jewish Family Services.
