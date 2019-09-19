WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This week, the Massachusetts building at the Eastern States Exposition is celebrating 100 years.
Monday marked the exact day that the state building opened its doors in 1919, so Thursday's Massachusetts Day is being especially celebrated to commemorate that anniversary.
Our state building was the first building of its kind on the Avenue of the States and set the legacy for the strip at The Big E we know today with some of the best food and entertainment at the fair.
What many people may not know is it's original purpose.
"Legislative mandate since 1919 was to promote agriculture commerce and tourism in Massachusetts, so that is something we honor every year," said John Lebeaux, the state's commissioner of agricultural resources.
Lebeaux told Western Mass News that's how it all started and still remains the focus. Agricultural groups, non-profit organizations, state agencies, and for-profit vendors are all featured in the building to promote our states amenities.
Viewers can also use a new service at mass.gov, called Massachusetts Grown and Fresher, which uses a search engine at the state's website to connect consumers with local farmers based on what produce they need and distance.
