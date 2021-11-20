A Celebration of Life was held at Chicopee Comprehensive Saturday.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday at Chicopee Comprehensive High School Sunday for fallen Senior Patrolman Michael Dion.

Friday, law enforcement officials from Chicopee and beyond stopped to pay their respects.

Dion suffered a heart attack while working a road construction detail last week and died a few days later.

