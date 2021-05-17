SHARON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
We continue to follow a story we first brought to you back in January when a high school hockey player went headfirst into the boards in his game against Pope Francis.
Bishop Feehan’s A.J. Quetta suffered a spinal cord injury, and his treatment is ongoing.
On Monday, many Boston sports greats came together to support A.J. and the Quetta family.
38 celebrities made their way here to Sharon for a golf tournament initiated by former New England Patriots player Patrick Chung who is close with the Quetta family, getting to play the sport they love, they all have one goal in mind, continue to support A.J.
“Anyone that knows A.J. and the Quetta family, you can't do enough for the Quetta family," Tedy Bruschi said.
From former Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi to captain of the 1980 winter Olympic gold medal hockey team Mike Eruzione, to former captain of the Boston Bruins Ray Bourque, all making their way to the Cape Club of Sharon on Monday with one mission in mind, to support A.J. Quetta.
"We've been through this before, with a few different, other situations that's been part of the hockey world, and whenever something like that happens, we just rally, and we know the importance of showing up and supporting," Ray Bourque said.
Alongside former New England Patriots safety, Patrick Chung is Rob Barletta. Both coming up with a plan to make this golf tournament for aj possible.
"We're good friends with the family, and a lot of us wanted to do something for the family and talking about it,” A.J.’s Golf Tournament Organizer Barletta said.
Hosting 72 foursomes, with 38 celebrities in attendance, Bourque said he's not the least bit surprised with the turnout.
"You see a lot of Bruins here, but also Patriots, and that's what Boston sports is all about, getting together and trying to help," Bourque explained.
Bruschi being here to support A.J. and his family is personal.
"All the way to the small Bishop Feehan family, my sons go to Bishop Feehan, you know, and they know A.J. so, it's something we feel for him. It's hard, this is something you never want to happen, and you pray it never does, and sports, things happen sometimes, and we wish him the best, and as soon as it happens, you want to hug your kids and keep them real close, and we pray for A.J. and his family," Bruschi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.