BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boston Celtics tip-off Tuesday night as they host the Denver Nuggets at the TD Garden.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on their team, not every Celtics player is feeling their best.
Celtics star guard Jayson Tatum said he is still dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19 after more than a month when he initially tested positive.
Tatum said in a statement earlier, " I think it messes with your breathing a little bit. I have experienced some games where I don't want to say I was struggling to breathe, but, you know, you get fatigued a lot quicker than normal."
Tatum tested positive for the virus about a month ago, forcing him to miss five games this season. He said he feels better since his first game back but still deals with the post-COVID effects from time to time now.
He said, "Just running up and down the court a few times, it's easier to get out of breath or tired a lot faster. I noticed that since I've had COVID. He said it's just something I'm working on."
Before Tatum caught COVID, he was averaging almost 27 points a game and shooting 47 percent from the field.
Since returning on January 25, his numbers have been noticeably lower than they were before he got sick. He is now averaging around 24 points a game and shooting 42 percent from the field. His minutes also slightly went down from 36 minutes per game to 34.
Tatum said he's talked to Head Coach Brad Stevens about how he's feeling and said his breathing issues aren't constant but come and go. He and the Celtics go head to head against the Nuggets with a 7 p.m. tip-off time Tuesday.
