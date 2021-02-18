SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another workout day for the Boston Celtics, but we're not talking typical practice.
Earlier on Thursday, a couple of players met virtually with kids around the Bay State, practicing health and fitness from their own homes.
Celtics players Javonte Green and Tremont Waters, hopping on Zoom to workout with kids across the state for their annual "Fit to Win" program, and though this is the first time doing this event virtually, both the Celtics and these kids had a blast,"
A different kind of workout for some Boston Celtics players on Thursday, as both Green and Waters, jumped on Zoom from their homes to connect with kids across the state.
"Here we go, toe-touches! Yeah! Good job, good job! Tre, where your toe-touches? Looking good! I'm feeling tired from them push-ups tho!" Green said.
But these kids weren't the only ones put to the test. Orders from head coach Brad Stevens not to run didn't allow these players off the hook.
"Good job, Dan! Marissa, good job, good job! Javonte, ok, I see you. Ryan, nice, I see you, try and keep that a little bit. He doing dips back there, he said, 'Forget the squats, I'm doing dips!" Waters said.
From push-ups to jumping jacks, both kids and players asked questions they answered with exercises.
"Would you rather get yelled at by one of your parents or get yelled at by Coach Stevens? If you'd rather get yelled at by your parent, I want you to do some high knees. If you'd rather get yelled at by Coach Stevens, do butt kicks. Three, two, one, go," Stevens said.
With smirks on their faces, both Green and Waters didn't hesitate to answer.
"I would rather get yelled at by one of my parents. Being yelled at by Coach Stevens is not a good thing. That means you're doing something wrong, and usually, that ends with you sitting on the bench," Waters added.
This program is for kids in grades 3-6. If anyone would like to learn more about this program with the Celtics, click here.
