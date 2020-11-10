BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Tommy Heinsohn, who as a Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster over more than 60 years was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships, has died. He was 86.
A Holy Cross product who was a territorial draft pick by the Celtics in 1956, Heinsohn beat out teammate Russell for the NBA's rookie of the year award that season and tallied 39 points with 23 rebounds in Game 7 of the NBA finals against the St. Louis Hawks.
It was the franchise's first title — and the first of eight in nine years for Heinsohn and Russell. Heinsohn was the team's leading scorer in four of the championship seasons.
Mr. Celtic 💚☘️#ForeverGreen pic.twitter.com/p4s2k0LAog— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2020
Heinsohn retired in 1965 with totals of 12,194 points and 5,749 rebounds and remained with the team as a broadcaster. Celtics patriarch Auerbach tabbed him to be the coach in 1969, succeeding Russell.
Heinsohn was the NBA coach of the year in 1973, when the team won a then-record 68 games. The Celtics added championships in 1974 and '76.
Shortly after retiring as a coach in 1979, he rejoined the team's broadcasts, where his unapologetic homerism has endeared him to Celtics fans ever since.
Wyc Grousbeck, Steve Pagliuca, and the Celtics ownership group said in a statement:
"This is a devastating loss. Tommy was the ultimate Celtic. For the past 18 years, our ownership group has relied hugely on Tommy’s advice and insights and have reveled in his hundreds of stories about Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, and how the Celtics became a dynasty. He will be remembered forever."
Heinsohn was also a two-time inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield - as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2015.
NBC Sports Boston, where he sat alongside Mike Gorman calling Celtics games for many years, added in a statement:
"Like his time as a player and coach, Tommy also became a legend as a broadcaster over the past 39 years. He brought tremendous passion and excitement to his commentary and analysis, and helped inform and entertain generations of Celtics fans."
"His loyalty and contributions to the network, franchise and city are immeasurable, and will forever be recognized and honored. We send our love and deepest condolences to the entire Heinsohn family. Tommy will be missed and will be forever in our hearts."
Gorman added in a tweet:
Roughly 2800 times I sat down with Tommy to broadcast a game. Every time it was special. HOF player...HOF coach...HOF partner. Celtics Nation has lost its finest voice. Rest In Peace my friend. It has been the privilege of my professional life to be the Mike in Mike & Tommy.— Mike Gorman (@celticsvoice) November 10, 2020
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
