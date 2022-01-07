EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Center Grill in East Longmeadow is closed due to an accidental deployment of their sprinkler system Tuesday morning, which sent thousands of gallons of water into the restaurant.
It is estimated that anywhere from five thousand to ten thousand gallons of water ended up inside.
The plan is to open back up the first week of February. A manager said the restaurant has been getting calls from customers asking if there is anything they can do.
