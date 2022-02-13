EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Center Square Grill announced Sunday that it will be reopening on Wednesday, February 16.
Restaurant staff posted to their Facebook on Sunday morning that they will be opening at 11:30 Wednesday morning, just in time for lunch service.
Center Square Grill had to close temporarily after their sprinkler system malfunctioned last month, causing tens of thousands of gallons of water to flood the building and create extensive damage.
