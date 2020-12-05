EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Center Square Grill is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, Center Square Grill received news that an employee tested positive for coronavirus. The restaurant was informed they did not need to close but only quarantine people who had close contact with the employee who tested positive.
“As a well-supported local business, we are committed to our community and customers, and we do not feel comfortable with the potential to put anyone else at risk,” Center Square Grill said in a statement.
The restaurant said they feared this closure was an inevitable reality.
“At this time, we will close. We will test our entire team and deep clean our restaurant before reopening. We will remain transparent and keep you in the loop through this process,” Center Square Grill said.
