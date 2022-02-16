EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was reopening day for a popular East Longmeadow restaurant.
Center Square Grill welcomed back guests today after they were forced to shut down back in January when the sprinkler system malfunctioned, flooding the restaurant.
After some renovation, they're back in action.
"We're hoping to pick up right where we left off. It's been an exciting project to be able to make some upgrades to the space during the downtime, but really the ultimate goal...we just hope we can return to the level of business we were at before the sprinkler going off," said Bill Collins, owner of Center Square Grill.
Collins said that he's grateful to the local community and the town for their support, helping to get the restaurant back in business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.